Clare Balding is part of the line-up for the Celebrity Traitors 👀📺

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Balding is in the Celebrity Traitors cast.

The TV presenter is on the other side now.

But what is Clare Balding best known for?

A TV presenting legend has joined the cast of the very first season of Celebrity Traitors. Clare Balding is among the 18 stars who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

She is a very familiar face having led the BBC’s coverage of major sporting events like Sports Personality of the Year. The cast also includes an Olympic icon, chart-toppers, actors and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Clare Balding on Celebrity Traitors?

Clare has been a recognisable face on the TV for many years now, including fronting BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon each summer. She is also one of the presenters of Sports Personality of the Year. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Having made her TV presenting debut back in 1995, Clare Balding has become a firm fixture at major sporting events. She fronts the BBC’s coverage of such events as Wimbledon and the Olympics.

She has also presented the BBC’s coverage of The Grand National and had a temporary turn on Countryfile a decade ago. In 2023, she became the lead presenter for Wimbledon replacing Sue Barker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare declared: “I just don't think I'd be a very good Traitor!” She added: “I love the show. Yes, I really find it fascinating; the way group thinking can be influenced. I don't know whether I can resist that or whether I can influence that and I'm kind of interested in it from a psychological perspective.

“Also, I really want to see the castle, I want to see the grounds and I want to meet the peacocks. Genuinely, I think it's a fascinating programme and it’s like nothing else.”

She said: “I think if I have a strategy, I’d be looking at the people like Harry and like Leanne, who'd been very successful and Charlotte, who could have won the whole thing. My strategy would be to try and keep myself under the radar. Do not be the loudest person in any situation.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.