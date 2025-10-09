Joe Marler played for one rugby club during his career - but which one was it? 🏉

Rugby star Joe Marler is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

He will be hoping to stand out from the pack.

But which teams did he play for in his career?

A former England rugby star will be tackling the very first season of Celebrity Traitors. Joe Marler is among the 18 famous faces heading to the Traitors Castle.

He is not the only former sports star taking part in the hit show, with Olympic legend Tom Daley also being signed up. TV legends Stephen Fry and Alan Carr are also part of the line-up.

Who is Joe Marler on Celebrity Traitors?

A regular name on the team sheet for England over the years, Joe Marler has now hung up his rugby boots. He is now a podcaster and hosts Joe Marler's Things People Do.

During his 15 year career, Joe was a one club man and played for London team Harlequins from 2009 to 2024. He also represented England internationally and secured 95 caps over the years.

He was also part of the British and Irish Lions touring squad for the tour of New Zealand in 2017. Joe also had two appearances for the Barbarians during his career.

Joe had his eyes on becoming a Traitor before the show. He explained: “I'd like to be a Traitor because I suspect I'm one of the lesser-known characters in the game, and I'm hoping that as a Traitor, I could then use that lack of celebrity to my advantage.”

He continued: “I don't think I am good at reading people, but I would say I'm good at asking people the right question. If I do have a sense, I wouldn't trust my gut because my gut’s not always right! I’ll l feel comfortable calling people out if I have an idea though. I like awkward conversations.

“Awkwardness is sort of my favourite. I think you can find the most out of people when they’re put into an awkward situation, pack them into a corner and see what happens. You find the real person, how they deal with it.”

