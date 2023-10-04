Dame Joan Collins in Crawley

To coincide with the rel ease of her memoir Behind the Shoulder Pads, superstar Dame Joan Collins is embarking on a brand-new tour for 2023 with dates including Friday, October 6 at 7.30pm at The Hawth in Crawley .

Dame Joan Collins (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “With her husband Percy Gibson by her side, they will field your questions, giving audiences the opportunity to have an intimate chat with the world-famous actress. Featuring seldom told tales, enchanting anecdotes and rare and fascinating footage from her seven decades in showbusiness, the evening will be full of the usual wit, candour, and of course glamour that we have come to expect from this British- born Hollywood legend. As an award-winning actress, author, producer, humanitarian and entrepreneur, Joan Collins' career places her in the unrivalled ranks of an international icon.”

Tickets from hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office (12 noon-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.

Also coming up is Simon Yates: My Mountain Life on Tues day, October 10 at 7.45pm at The Hawth Studio, Crawley.

On the remote Siula Grande in Peru in June 1985, mountaineer Simon Yates found himself in a desperately unenviable position. He was slowly being pulled off the mountain face by his injured partner, Joe Simpson, dangling on the rope 50 metres below.

Simon’s decision to cut the rope saved both their lives in the epic tale of survival that followed, and with the publication of the book Touching The Void, later film and stage play, both climbers became household names. It was an experience that could have put many off the sport of mountaineering, but not Simon. More than 35 years later, he is still an active exploratory climber and guide, making several expeditions to the mountains each year. From the Arctic to the Antarctic, Alaska to Central Asia there is hardly a significant range that he has not visited.