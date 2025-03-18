This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Daredevil: Born Again is releasing episodes weekly on Disney Plus 🦸‍♂️

Daredevil: Born Again is releasing episodes weekly on Disney Plus.

The date for the fourth episode has been confirmed.

But how long do fans have to wait for its release?

Daredevil has swung back into action on Disney Plus and a new episode is just around the corner. Charlie Cox has returned as Matt Murdock for the revival series.

The first season of the Marvel show is airing weekly in early 2025 - and a second has already been confirmed. Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of the original Netflix show which ran from 2015 to 2018.

Daredevil: Born Again | Disney Plus

But what day of the week does Daredevil: Born Again release? Here’s all you need to know:

When will the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again come out?

The show premiered on Disney Plus on March 4/ 5 with a double episode debut. It was followed a week later by the third episode.

Fans can expect the fourth episode to arrive on the streaming service on March 18/ 19 - depending on where you live. Daredevil: Born Again releases on a Tuesday evening in America, while episodes arrive in the early hours of Wednesday mornings in the UK and Europe.

Disney releases episodes of the Marvel show at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET for US audiences - which is usually 2am GMT. However due to daylight savings time having started in America, it is actually 1am this week.

When will episodes 5 & 6 release?

Disney Plus will be treating fans to a bumper dose of Daredevil: Born Again next week. Both episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to release on Tuesday March 25/ Wednesday March 26.

The remaining episodes will go back to one a week after the mid-season double bill. So expect Daredevil to continue through to April 2025.

It has already been renewed for a second series with filming underway for the future episodes in New York City. Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted that one of the other stars of Netflix’s Marvel shows Krysten Ritter - who played Jessica Jones - was also in NYC at the same time.

