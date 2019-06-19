Abba Fever at Uckfield Civic Centre on Saturday

Abba Fever will take hold of the Uckfield Civic Centre on Saturday (June 22) as the popular tribute band play the hits.

A spokesperson said: “Following on from their sell-out night last year, Abba Fever are back to wow you again.

“Now in its 20th year, Abba Fever is one of the most successful touring live Abba productions in the UK and Europe! “A five piece live band, with five-part harmonies, this show transports you back to the 70s through the biggest hits of the world’s favourite band. with stunning musicianship, authentic costumes and exciting choreography “

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £19.50.