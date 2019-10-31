All the excitement of the Rat Pack’s heyday at Uckfield’s Civic Centre

The Civic Centre in Uckfield is playing host to the star-studded cast of The Rat Pack Christmas Show on Saturday, November 16 (7.30pm).

This superb concert has achieved many accolades and awards after appearances worldwide, including seasons in The West End, A Royal Command performance and numerous TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing for the BBC.

The production has also had the honour of being voted the number one tribute show by The Agents Association of Great Britain at The National Tribute Awards.

Together the singers have amazed audiences with their recreation of the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr in a fabulous show that brings the style and excitement of the group’s Las Vegas heyday back to life.

The Rat Pack Christmas Show features all the great hits including ‘My Way’, ‘Mr Bojangles’, ‘New York New York’, ‘Amore’ and many more. It also features seasonal classics such as ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘Let It Snow’ and ‘White Christmas’.

Now on their 21st anniversary tour, the singers will joined in this lavish production by special guest Charley Toulan as the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Tickets cost £22.50 and are available from the Civic Centre Uckfield on 01825 762774. The booking office is open Monday to Thursday, 9am-5pm, and Friday, 9am-4pm. Alternatively, people can purchase tickets online at www.civiccentreuckfield.com.

