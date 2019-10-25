Best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson to give talk in Lewes

Fans of author Dame Jacqueline Wilson have the opportunity to hear her talk in Lewes next month.

Lewes Literary Society will welcome the award-winning children’s writer on November 12 to discuss her life and work.

The talk will run from 8pm at the All Saints Centre, on Friars Walk, and signed copies of her works will be available to buy.

Wilson has written more than 100 titles, including the popular Tracy Beaker series.

Vice chair of the Lewes Literary Society Nick Tucker said that the society is ‘very glad to have her’.

Due to space, the society has put an age limit on the talk – it is open to those aged 14 and over.

Following Wilson, the society’s next speaker will be Ruth Ware, author of thrillers such as In a Dark, Dark Wood and The Lying Game on January 21.

In February, columnist and writer Sathnam Sanghera, who wrote The Boy With The Topknot, is due to speak.

For more details, see lewesliterarysociety.co.uk