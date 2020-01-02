Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra, New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala 2019, review

There were plenty of satisfied customers at the Dome when the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra staged their highly popular New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala.

And the reason for that was not only that many of the orchestra’s principal players were back on duty and being led by the charismatic and accomplished conductor Stephen Bell, a regular and popular new year’s eve visitor, but that there was plenty of scope for supreme soprano Ailish Tynan to show her control and wonderfully clear interpretation of Viennese classics with a Mikado favourite for good measure.

The Irish songbird who won the recital song prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2003 and has since gone on to forge a successful all-round career had a busy afternoon and clearly won the hearts of an enthusiastic audience.

The traditional new year’s eve fare again leant heavily on the Strauss clan but there were a couple of less familiar names on the credits and again the second half afforded the opportunity to showcase British composers in the shape of Arthur Sullivan and Ronald Binge.

But of course it is classics like of the Blue Danube Waltz and the Radetzky March that always steal the show and when Tynan offered Franz Lehar’s famous Vilja Song as an encore it well and truly capped a memorable afternoon.

Next BPO offering in an innovative season features the brass section as they take on a varied programme on Sunday February 9.

Visit www.brightonphil.org.uk to find out more.

