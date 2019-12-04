Charles Dickens comes to Lewes Little Theatre

Charles Dickens’ haunting tale of poverty in London in the mid-19th century comes to Lewes Little Theatre this week – as does Dickens himself.

Gary Andrews’ adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a faithful portrayal of the original short story, so faithful that Dickens appears as a character himself to do much of the narration.

Andrews takes the part of Dickens, but the star of the show is the curmudgeonly Ebeneezer Scrooge, played by English teacher Bob Murdock.

Scrooge, who has reacted to emotional rejection by surrounding himself with lots of money he never spends, is forced to meet three ghosts – those of Christmas past, Christmas present and Christmas still to come – but will they be able to make him change his ways?

The Lewes production, directed by Darren Heather, is highly atmospheric, with dry ice, moody lighting, photos from the 19th century projected onto the back wall, and ghosts emerging through the floor.

A Christmas Carol is on the schools’ GCSE syllabus, and the theatre has offered discount packages to groups of students from local schools who are studying the work.

A Christmas Carol opens on Friday, December 6, at Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes, at 7.45pm.

There are nine performances – evenings on December 6 and December 9-14, with matinees on December 7 and December 14 at 2.45pm.

Tickets are available from Ticket Source or from the theatre box office on 01273 474826. Visit www.lewestheatre.org.

