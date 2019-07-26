Colourscape at Charleston: explore a fascinating labyrinth

Charleston continues its roller-coaster summer ride next month with a stunning event for families of all ages – from toddlers to centenarians.

Colourscape is a sculpture of pure colour – a labyrinth that draws the public in to explore the potential of light, colour and space. And to get people in the mood, everyone dons a coloured cape.

“Once inside visitors enter a new world full of potential,” says Simon Desorgher, one of the team bringing Colourscape to Charleston.

It all takes place inside a huge inflatable structure, which takes a crew of five to assemble. In some venues the structure can be as much as an acre in size. Everything happens under cover, so the performance can go ahead whatever the weather, unless it is very windy.

The structure comprises a series of interlinked chambers, each about four metres across. Music, dance and theatre take place in the chambers and as visitors explore, they discover long views of intense colour, each leading to yet another view. There are dancers and music everywhere – the music representing elements of metal, water and wood, played on ethnic instruments from around the world.

The show has been created by composer and musician Michael Ormiston, who plays many of the instruments and encourages visitors to join in.

Colourscape is the flagship project of Eye Music Trust and is funded by the Arts Council. It goes on tour this summer and will be at Charleston on August 17 and 18, from 11am to 4pm. Tickets can be bought on the day only and cost £6 for adults and £3 for children under 16. Children under two go free.

Simon hopes this will be the start of a partnership with Charleston and that they will return next year.

Charleston is offering colour-themed activities for children to coincide with Colourscape. The weekend will also be an opportunity to visit the two exhibitions in the gallery – In Colour curated by Cressida Bell and Philip Hughes’ Land, which close on August 26. Colourscape ticket holders can visit the gallery at a reduced rate.

Visit www.charleston.org.uk to find out more.

