Designers and makers bring crafts to Michelham Priory

The Sussex Guild’s three-day Contemporary Craft Show is at Michelham Priory and Gardens, Upper Dicker, this weekend.

The event starts on Friday, August 2, and runs until Sunday, August 4 (10.30am-5pm).

A spokesperson said: “For over 50 years the Sussex Guild has been showing at the delightful Michelham Priory and Gardens in the heart of the Sussex countryside.

“Once again designer makers will be displaying their fine crafts in the Elizabethan barn and in marquees on the lawns.

“There will be live craft demonstrations too including creative embroidery, patchwork, jewellery making and woodworking together with several potters showing different aspects of their craft with one potter having a raku kiln firing twice a day, weather permitting.

“With a Tudor house, delightful gardens, England’s largest moat, a watermill, replica Bronze Age round houses, a working blacksmith, picnic area and a licensed restaurant serving lunches and teas, there’s something for everyone at Michelham Priory.”

Visit www.thesussexguild.co.uk and www.sussexpast.co.uk.

