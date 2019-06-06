Elton John, Robbie Williams and ’70s rock tributes at Eastbourne Bandstand

One of the UK’s most accurate tributes to Sir Elton John is set to entertain pop lovers at the Eastbourne Bandstand on Saturday, June 8.

Expect to hear all the hits from Jimmy Love and his band.

A spokesperson said: “Sir Elton has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, and holds the record for biggest-selling single in the UK and US, with his 1997 version of ‘Candle in the Wind’. He is now touring his three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour, bringing his 50-year career to a close.”

On Friday, June 7, Paul Reason and his band offer a spot-on tribute to Robbie Williams. The winner of Stars in Their Eyes 1995, this tribute offers all the hits, as well as the moves and mannerisms that make Robbie the star he is.

For ’70s enthusiasts, Sunday, June 9, offers The Zoots with their recreation of iconic rock and pop acts. There will be music by T.Rex, David Bowie, Mud, Dolly Parton, Queen and more.

Tickets for the shows cost £7.95 in advance (kids £5.95). Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders get 10 per cent off.

The Traditional Afternoon Concert will be performed by The Beckenham Concert Band, on Sunday, June 9 (3pm, £3.50, £2) with an ensemble of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments playing marches, light classics, show and movie music.

The 1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert is on June 12 at 8pm with Eastbourne Silver Band. It will be a night of proms favourites, culminating in Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture performed to a firework display.

Tickets £7.95 (kids £3.75).

Visit eastbournebandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Tourist Information Centre or call 01323 410611.

