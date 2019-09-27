Enjoy a 90-minute backstage tour of Glyndebourne

Glyndebourne is offering a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes by opening its doors for backstage tours this autumn and winter.

Glyndebourne’s founders, John Christie and his wife Audrey Mildmay, opened the first Glyndebourne Festival in 1934.

Today the world-renowned opera house reaches around 150,000 people a year with more than 120 live opera shows.

For a glimpse of opera in the making, the backstage tour will include access to Glyndebourne’s new state-of-the-art production hub. It also visits the backstage area, dressing rooms, rehearsal spaces and the historic Organ Room, where the first musical performances at Glyndebourne took place in the 1920s.

The 90-minute walking tours are led by a knowledgeable guide who will give visitors a brief history of Glyndebourne, explain what’s involved in staging an opera and share stories of some of the incredible artists and memorable productions in Glyndebourne’s history.

Backstage tours take place from November 13 to December 11 and from January 15 to February 26 with morning and afternoon slots available.

Tickets cost £17 and can be booked via glyndebourne.com or 01273 815000.