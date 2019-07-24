EODS members reveal Romeo and Juliet set

Revealing the set for their production are the cast of EODS Romeo and Juliet, who will be performing at the Italian Gardens, Holywell, nightly at 7.30pm until August 3.

The famous story of the star-crossed lovers has been delighting audiences since the 1590s, when it was first penned by William Shakespeare.

Romeo, played by Hailsham lad Lester Seale and Juliet, by Eastbourne girl Emily Wood, are from rival families on either side of a long-running feud yet meet and fall in love. Juliet’s parents are insistent, however, that she should marry the very eligible, but rather dull, nobleman Paris, whilst Romeo has been exiled. A plan devised by Friar Lawrence to enable the couple to elope goes tragically wrong.

The characters of Romeo and Juliet are, of course, fictitious, but, as with much of Shakespeare’s writing, there is a grain or two of truth attached to the story. There were two Veronese families, the Montecchi and the Cappelletti who did indeed have a long standing vendetta. Visitors from around the World come to stand on the balcony of the Casa di Guilietta (Juliet’s house) which is said to date from the 13th Century and to once have belonged to the Cappelletti family.

This balcony is faithfully re-created by set designer Andy Newell for EODS at the Italian Gardens, just a stone’s throw from the sea at Holywell, with a layer of magic added by the imaginative lighting design of Ryan Tate. EODS are lucky to have secured the talents of Ryan, who has lit numerous productions, including those for the National Theatre in London and the Festival Theatre, Chichester.

With plans for this production starting as soon as last year’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream finished last August, and with rehearsals since April, the talented cast are now delighting in being able to perform in such a perfect location and to bring to theatregoers an unforgettable evening of Summer outdoor entertainment.

The cast is a happy mix of Shakespeare regulars with the likes of Mike Barber (Friar Lawrence), Jane Tingley (Nurse) and Richard Fisher (Capulet) rubbing shoulders with newcomers Marie Britton (Lady Capulet) Mark Gurney (Montague) and Linda Graham-Scott (Lady Montague)

Performances are 7.30pm nightly from Wednesday, July 24, to August 3 (no performance Sunday, July 28).

Tickets cost £14-£19 and available now from the Eastbourne Theatres box office, online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, from 01323 412000 or from the Tourist Information Office in Hyde Gardens.

The refreshment tent will be serving tea, coffee, wine and beer, together with a fine selection of homemade cakes every night.

Contributed by EODS.

