Experience a simply magical midsummer with Bowler Crab

Five years after Bowler Crab’s debut production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the popular theatre company returns to Shakespeare’s most performed play with an all new cast and design.

It’s a tale full of song, dance and humour galore, where audiences find themselves in a world of magic, music and mayhem, with mischievous fairies, enchanted lovers, ass-headed ‘rude mechanicals’ and beautiful, rhyming verse.

Bowler Crab will be starting the tour in the open air at the wonderful 16th century Half House Farm at Three Oaks on Friday, June 21 (a midsummer night) with subsequent performances on Saturday, June 22 (7.30pm) and Sunday, June 23 (3pm).

Producer and director, Stephen John said: “It’s been a blast returning to the Dream (one of the first plays BC ever produced) with a new team and with fresh new design elements.

“Shakespeare is such wonderful material to work with that, despite having directed this play many times (this being our fourth creative process), the language still contains different interpretations to explore, flooding each new tour with novel comic moments.”

The gates of the farm will be open for one hour before the performance time and audience members are welcome to bring a picnic and bring their own chairs (although hay bales are provided as alternative seating).

Refreshments will be sold at the marquee before the show and during the interval.

Other tour venues and dates include indoors at The Manor Barn in Bexhill (Friday, July 5), The Mermaid Inn in Rye (Thursday and Friday, July 11-12), The Sinden Theatre in Tenterden (Friday, July 26), All Saints Centre in Lewes (Saturday, July 27) and The Stables Theatre in Hastings (August 1-2).

There will also be stops at Canterbury, Heathfield and a return visit to Half House Farm on July 19, 20 and 21.

Visit www.bowler-crab.com for full details. Tickets can be purchased from the website or by calling 07801893115.

Founded in 2013 by artistic director Stephen John, Bowler Crab performed their first five productions by 2014, all open air exclusively at Half House Farm. In 2015, the company began touring their summer productions to indoor venues in Sussex.