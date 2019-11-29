Fauré and Britten at Pro-Musica’s Christmas show

Lewes-based chamber choir Pro-Musica are set to perform their Christmas concert at St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston, next Sunday (December 8, 7pm).

This will be their first concert under the baton of their new musical director, the composer and conductor Richard Miller, who took up the role in September.

The programme includes Fauré’s Requiem and his Cantique de Jean Racine. In his Requiem, the French composer Gabriel Fauré distilled some of his most beautiful melodies.

Richard said: “The Fauré is one of my favourite pieces to conduct, so I’m particularly looking forward to that. It’s a piece that the choir already knows well, so it’s nice to be able to concentrate our rehearsals on bringing the music out in a fresh way.”

The choir will be joined by soloists Joanna Markbreiter (soprano) and Edward Jowle (baritone), with organist Philip White-Jones and the Pro Musica Ensemble.

The choir will also perform extracts from Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols, composed in 1942.

Richard added: “This will be my second time conducting the Britten – we’re fortunate to have the wonderful harpist Catrin Meek joining us, and she will also be in the ensemble for the Fauré.”

Rounding off the programme, Pro Musica have an assorted collection of seasonal carols to see their concert-goers into the Christmas period.

The concert is in the delightful setting of St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston, set in the heart of the Sussex village, which offers a lovely seasonal venue for the performance.

Entry £12, with children 14 and under admitted free of charge. Tickets are available via Eventbrite, from choir members or on the door.

Visit promusica.org.uk. There will be an interval half-way through with complementary refreshments (wine or juice and mince pies).

