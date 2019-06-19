First World War soldiers await their fate in new BLODS production

BLODS present Journeys End by RC Sherriff at The Blods Little Theatre, Manor Barn Gardens, Bexhill, next week.

The production is directed by Simon Meeson.

Journey's End

Led by young officer Stanhope, whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an Aisne dugout during the end of World War I.

This piece is a moving play about the emotions of a young soldier during the First World War.

Performances are on Friday, June 28 (7.30pm), and Saturday, June 29 (2.30pm and 7.30pm.)

Tickets £9-£10, free parking.

Visit www.blods.co.uk.