Flute and harp duo bring a taste of Glyndebourne to St Leonards

The Sound of Glyndebourne comes to Kino-Teatr, St Leonards, this weekend.

The coffee concert starts at 11am on Sunday, July 21, and features Neil McLaren (flute) and Bryn Lewis (harp), two accomplished musicians who regularly perform with the orchestra of the Glyndebourne Opera.

Neil McLaren

Tickets cost £10 and include coffee and a croissant.

The duo are set to perform: Sonata for Flute and Harp by Arnold Cooke, Divertimento for Solo Flute by William Alwyn, Interlude for Solo Harp by Benjamin Britten and ‘Niades’ for Flute and Harp by William Alwyn.

A Kino-Teatr spokesperson said: “Highly regarded for his performances on instruments from the Renaissance to the present day, Neil McLaren is a valued long-standing member of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and Sir John Eliot Gardiner’s Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique. He has played with the English Baroque Soloists, The English Concert and the Academy of Ancient Music. With all of these renowned ensembles he has toured extensively, and records with the major record labels.

“Also an accomplished performer on the modern flute, Neil’s British première of Halil for flute and orchestra by Leonard Bernstein was recorded live by the BBC at the Barbican Centre. He has given numerous concerts at London’s prestigious Purcell Room and Wigmore Hall, including a recital of 20th Century Dutch and English works featuring the British première of Serene for flute and soundtracks by Ton Bruynèl, and the world première of David Osbon’s The Creatures of Frietman. Neil works with many of the major opera companies, orchestras and chamber ensembles in the UK.

“Bryn Lewis has played with all the London orchestras and has been Principal Harpist with the London Symphony Orchestra since 1994. Prior to this he was Principal with the Philharmonia Orchestra. As a guest he has also played with Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Leipzig Gewandhaus, Berlin Philharmonic, Swedish Radio SO, among others.

“As a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician, Bryn has appeared in the UK, Europe, Japan, USSR and South America with a variety of ensembles.”

Find out more at www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

