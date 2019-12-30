Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Tribute act celebrates the story of the Four Seasons

One of the UK’s best rock and pop shows is coming to Sussex with a performance at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday, February 7 (7.30pm).

Jersey Beats is a concert that celebrates the story of the Four Seasons, who took the world by storm in the 1960s and ’70s with hits like ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ and ‘Oh What a Night’.

The stars of the show include Matt Andrews as Frankie Valli alongside his fellow band mates Toby Beal as Tommy DeVito, Michael Cosgrove as Bob Gaudio and Johnny O’Connor as Nick Mass.

Owner of Viva Blackpool Leye D Johns said: “Jersey Beats mixes stunning costumes, choreography, production and vocals to really bring back to life an era when swing and the Four Seasons were famous around the world. It’s a show not to be missed!”

Showgirls complete the cast line-up, bringing the moves of the ’60s and ’70s to the stage, as well as backing vocals and solo numbers of their own.

Tickets cost £21-£24. Call 01323 802020 or visit royalhippodrome.com.

Laugh-out-loud family fun in Jack and the Beanstalk

The fun-filled Eastbourne pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk will be at the Devonshire Park Theatre until Sunday, January 12.

The production, which opened to fantastic audience reactions on December 6, features the return of Martyn Knight in his 16th Eastbourne pantomime as Dame Trott.

It also stars comic Tucker as the hapless Simple Simon, as well as Steven Serlin as the wicked Fleshcreep (pictured).

Katherine Glover plays Jack with Victoria Farley as Princess Jill, Robert Ashe as King of Stoneybroke and Natalie Hope as Fairy Fuchsia.

Ticket prices start at £14.50. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk for a full list of performances and ticket options.

Performer has a passion for Leonard Cohen’s work

Keith James performs the Songs of Leonard Cohen at The Old Chapel, The Tye, Alfriston, on Saturday, February 1 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson for the event said: “Keith James has an undying love of Cohen’s work and has performed his songs to more than 150,000 people in more than 450 concerts.

“This is an intimate, sensitive and moving concert of Cohen’s celebrated material, including ‘Famous Blue Raincoat’, ‘Sisters of Mercy’, ‘Suzanne’ and ‘Hallelujah’ alongside his more rare and profound writing such as ‘Who by Fire’, ‘Joan of Arc’ and ‘Secret Life’.”

Tickets cost £19.50 from hailshampavilion.co.uk for a full list of performances and ticket options.

Tall stories, funny facts and silly jokes from Sandi

Sandi Toksvig is currently touring her new one-woman comedy show, which comes to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Sunday, January 19 (8pm, £26.50, £28.50).

A spokesperson said: “Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure but following a misunderstanding with a friend she has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

“Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz. Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.”

Call 01424 229111.

