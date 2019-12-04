From pre-history to Extinction Rebellion- Lewes talk explores history through public art

A Lewes history group will present a talk on Exploring Public Art on Monday, December 9.

Following a short AGM, the Lewes History Group talk will be given by Andrew Buxton, revealing Lewes history through statues, monuments, murals, and other works.

Visitors will find out more about Lewes’ history through sculptures of madrigal singers in Grange Gardens, the Battle of Lewes helmet housed in The Priory grounds, various representations of Thomas Paine, and other works.

The illustrated talk will build on Andrew’s Lewes Public Art Trail leaflet which is available from the Tourist Office on the High Street.

Artwork in the talk spans a lengthy time period- from pre-history, which is represented by the stylised ammonite snail of the Cuilfail roundabout, to murals on Friars Walk and Station Street supporting the Extinction Rebellion campaign.

The meeting will be at King’s Church, Brooks Road. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and all are welcome.

The talk is free for members and £3.00 for non-members at the door. Free minced pies and mulled wine will be provided.

Find out more at the group’s webpage.