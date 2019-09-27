Geoff Achison and The Souldiggers, review: Civic Centre, Uckfield, September 18

Another great gig put on by Graham Pope of GP Music Promotions took place in Uckfield last week.

The multi-award winning Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist Geoff Achison performed a superb set as part of his 20th anniversary tour.

Geoff Achison. Picture by Ron Hill

This was also an opportunity to promote a new album recorded with his UK Souldiggers: internationally acclaimed drummer Sam Kelly, keys man Paul Jobson and Andy Hodge on bass.

From the deep south of Australia, his blend of raw blues and funky grooves has created scores of fans around the world. He was chosen as one of the Top Ten Hottest New Guitarists by Guitar Player Magazine and was included in the Top 100+ Guitarists You Should Know roster.

Geoff is a versatile artist who can deliver a complete show with nothing more than his soulful voice and virtuosic acoustic guitar style, but he is also a highly regarded electric guitarist compared favourably to Jeff Beck and Warren Haynes, able to deliver the full blues-rock experience with his outstanding combo, The Souldiggers.

Geoff is also a keen and expert improviser and has been invited on stage to jam with big names such as the legendary Allman Brothers Band, Hot Tuna and many others.

