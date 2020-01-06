Haven Players’ Aladdin: a pantomime to help you blow away the winter blues

Christmas may be over but there’s still a fantastic pantomime to enjoy at Stone Cross Memorial Hall, Pevensey, this winter.

The Haven Players’ version of Aladdin by Geoff Baker offers a traditional family show full of great songs, colourful costumes and laughter. Doug Dalziel is Widow Twanky, Marc Barden is Wishee Washee and Sarah Baker plays Aladdin. Maylene Mayhew is Princess Isay and Mark Canelle is Abanazar.

Shows are January 25 (2.30pm, 7.30pm), Jan 26 (2.30pm), Jan 31 (7.30pm), February 1 (2.30pm, 7.30pm) and Feb 2 (2.30pm). Tickets £9 (kids £6, family £25).

Visit www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816.

