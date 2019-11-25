Irish music and festive tunes at Alfriston’s The Old Chapel

Celtic Christmas Strings provides a festive feast of harp and guitar at The Old Chapel, Alfriston, on Friday, November 29 (7.30pm).

The concert features Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman and offers a mix of traditional Irish music and Christmas favourites.

Tickets cost £19.50 from Hailsham Pavilion.

Call 01323 841414 or visit www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Máire is a recipient of the prestigious Irish Traditional Musician of the Year Award and has been voted Female Musician of the Year in the Live Ireland Music Awards as well. She is regarded as the doyenne of Irish harpists.

“Chris Newman, a former member of the Celtic band The Boys of the Lough, is considered to be one of the UK’s most influential acoustic guitarists.

“Together they have already brought their unique musical vision to 22 countries on five continents, from the smallest of historic churches in England, Germany and Italy to palaces in Kyoto and Istanbul, London’s Barbican, Sydney Town Hall and the Philharmonie in Cologne.

“Festive favourites such as ‘The Holly and The Ivy’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Infant Holy’ and the ‘Sussex Carol’ will be included in their set, but freshly delivered with inventive arrangements and performed in a heart-warming style.”

Curtis Stigers, Barbara Dickson and Kingdom Choir: world class Christmas concerts in Rye. Click here to read more.

Uriah Heep at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion. Click here to read our interview.

Rufus Wainwright booked for Hastings International Piano Festival. Click here to read more.