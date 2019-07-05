Lauryn Hill, Gladys Knight and Jamie Cullum are just some of the stars at Love Supreme 2019

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019 starts today (Friday, July 5) and runs until Sunday, July 7, at Glynde Place.

The event is the biggest greenfield jazz and soul festival in Europe and boasts an incredible line-up of artists.

Gladys Knight. Derek Blanks Photography

These include: Lauryn Hill, Gladys Knight, Jamie Cullum, Chick Corea, Snarky Puppy, Louie Vega, Gogo Penguin, Cinematic Orchestra, Jimmy Cliff, Greg Wilson, Sampa The Great, Mahalia, Kamaal Williams and more.

A spokesperson said: “Alongside its three main stages, the festival will also present a selection of additional performance spaces including the dance and spoken word Bands & Voices stage, which will feature sets by Linton Kwesi Johnson, Steam Down, Wonky Logic and many others, and the Jazz In The Round stage, with shows from Bukky Leo, Chiminyo, Cykada and Rosie Turton among others.

“The Bandstand, programmed by The Verdict Jazz Club, will showcase some of the best acts from East Sussex and the surrounding area.

“As well as a packed schedule of gigs, the festival will host after parties, including a Louie Vega DJ set; the Jazz Lounge, which will feature artist Q&As, panels, exclusive album playbacks and film screenings; a number of kids areas including the vintage funfair; early morning salsa classes; late night jam sessions; long table banqueting; secret swimming and much more.”

Other acts include: Theon Cross, Charlotte Dos Santos, Marquis Hill Blacktet, Tenderlonious, Judi Jackson, Tim Garland Group, Julian Siegel Quartet, SEED Ensemble and Celeste.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit lovesupremefestival.com.

