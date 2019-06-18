Local brass band to perform with Concentus choir

Concentus choir will perform with Lewes, Glynde & Beddingham Brass Band at St Saviour’s and St Peter’s Church, South Street, Eastbourne on Saturday (June 22).

A spokesperson for the group said: “If you’ve seen them before, you’ll know that Concentus have a habit of doing things a little bit differently from other choirs.

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

“For their summer programme this year they pulled out all the stops to present a joint concert with award winning Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band.

“As always, this versatile and enthusiastic choir have chosen some varied and interesting pieces to perform, both with the band and without.

“The evening’s entertainment is a toe-tapping celebration of medleys from the musicals, both old and new, and some well-known choral pieces.

“LGB Brass band will blow your socks off with their own rousing performances and, combined with the choir voices, the whole sound is guaranteed to stir the emotions.

“Their first performance, at Seaford Baptist Church in Belgrave Road last Saturday, was rapturously received with the roof being raised by the magnificent sound. Audience members said that they were almost literally blown away by the whole thing!

Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £6 for under-16’s, Under 5’s free; tickets for these events are available: on the door; from the Box Office 07789 343514/07920 430162; Semantics, 33 Grove Road

Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or via TicketSource - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on

For more information about the choir visit www.concentus-sings.com and to find out more about the brass band visit www.lgbbrass.co.uk

LGB Brass with Concentus at Seaford: