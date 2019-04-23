New music and video from local band Someone Anyone

Someone Anyone is releasing a new video for their track Figure You Out.

The Hastings band’s new EP is available now on iTunes and Spotify “ones and noughts” with the continued support of music charity Strummerville. Singer Harry Osborne commented: “Someone Anyone have been working hard on a whole lot of new material to be released later this year. We have also nabbed a slot at at a major festival, Boardmasters, alongside some really big names.”

Their upcoming gig at The Printworks on Claremont on May 5 from 7pm will feature the first showing of the video along with a full band unplugged performance, and then a DJ set into the early hours.

The band is made up of Harry (vocals, guitar and production), Poppy Prescott (vocals), Dan McConkey (Saxophone), Jamie Thomas (bass), Jim board(Guitar) and James Gulliver (drums), playing their own original music with influences including Beck, Prefab Sprout, and Steely Dan.

