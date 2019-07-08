One woman’s search for a mid-life sex life

A former East Sussex resident is bringing her risqué but heartwarming one-woman show to Eastbourne ahead of its Edinburgh run.

Debbie Bird, who grew up in Seaford and has family in Eastbourne, performs Buzzing at Printer’s Playhouse on Friday, July 19.

The show, which is written by Debbie and directed by Mark Farrelly, tells the story of fiftysomething Julie, who is searching for the sex life she once had.

Hindered by her inhibitions, a perimenopausal body and the thought of mature dating, Julie declares: “Midlife is exactly that. Middle of life. I’m not ready to be put out to pasture yet.”

A spokesperson for the show said: “After hosting an Erotica Party at home, newly divorced Julie resolutely decides to enjoy her unspent youth and find some men to rekindle her sexuality and feel like a woman again. But before she can do that, she has 10 percent commission to spend and she’s not sure of what battery bed pal she should go for. Over the 50 minutes of the show Julie introduces us to a range of characters who have hindered or helped her transition from frumpy housewife to an empowered woman of the 21st century.”

In 2015, Debbie, who was 48 at the time, relocated to Basingstoke to follow her dream of becoming a professional actress. She left behind a successful teaching career and got into a London drama school, graduating with an MA in December 2016 and filming her first short film only two weeks later.

Now, Debbie hopes to develop her new one-woman production further and take it on tour across the UK.

Tickets are selling fast and people can click here to purchase their tickets now.

Visit printersplayhouse.co.uk to find out more about the production.

