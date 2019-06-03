Rebellious folk, soul and blues from Katey Brooks at Printers Playhouse

Folk and blues songwriter Katey Brooks is set to play a special concert at Printers Playhouse, Eastbourne, on Saturday, June 15.

The gig starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £8 from www.onlineticketseller.com.

A Printers Playhouse spokesperson, said: “We’re very pleased that Katey Brooks has chosen Printers to showcase her much anticipated new album, Revolute, which is released on May 31.

“Already two singles have been released from the album – ‘In Your Arms’ and ‘Never Gonna Let Her Go’ – which have received widespread positive critical review in Billboard and the international musical press.

“Katey Brooks regards herself as a rebellious troubadour who resists formula.

“Her songwriting talent has drawn comparisons with Jeff Buckley, and her style defies easy classification, with a sound blending folk, soul, blues and country, and a back story that gives an indication of where she has found her emotional maturity.

“Growing up inside a cult in the United States, as a child Katey found refuge in song. Later, she travelled the world with her guitar on her back, writing everywhere from the Occupied West Bank to an abandoned Finnish island. Over a career spanning four continents, Brooks has journeyed from intimate living rooms to opulent concert halls, from dive bars to decorated studios with some of music’s biggest names, boasting famous admirers like Joss Stone. She has recorded with Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones and Paloma Faith at Abbey Road for BBC Radio 2’s Children in Need single. She has shared bills with a host of big names including Newton Faulkner, Ghostpoet, Martin Simpson, Deaf Havana, Lou Rhodes (Lamb), Mike and the Mechanics, and Mystery Jets. She has played some of the world’s biggest festivals including Glastonbury, WOMAD, the 2012 Paralympics, and Australia’s National Folk Festival. And Stuart Bruce, who has recorded some of the greatest musical names of all time – from Stevie Wonder to Elton John and Van Morrison – is a fan.

“With her new album Revolute under construction, the mercurial songstress is more determined than ever to do things her own way.”

Katey said: “Revolute will blend soul with Americana and even some country, to create something hopefully pretty different.

“My realm is connection and emotion, something quite raw, I think.”

Find out more about Katey’s music at kateybrooks.com, on Facebook, Soundcloud or YouTube.

To find out what else is on at Printers Playhouse visit printersplayhouse.co.uk.

