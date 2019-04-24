Regular comedy event is a winner with headline names

The month of May in Sussex signals the start of the Brighton Fringe Festival but fans of comedy can find their laughs much closer to home.

Eastbourne Cocktail Club has been holding regular Comedy Cocktail nights since December on the first Tuesday of the month with a number of famous TV faces headlining the event, including Angela Barnes (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo) and Laura Lexx (Live at the Apollo).

Comedy Cocktail is back on Tuesday May 7 with yet another TV favourite - Bobby Mair, a Canadian stand-up comedian based in London, who has appeared on The Hour, Russell Howard’s Good News, Sweat the Small Stuff, Virtually Famous, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Sam Delaney’s News Thing and 8 Out of 10 Cats. He won the Laughing Horse New Act Of The Year competition in 2012. Bobby will be headlining the show along with Radu Isac, Alex Petrovic, James Jarvis and regular host of the evening Martin Wratten.

Martin commented: “I’m pleased the night has been so successful, the team at Eastbourne Cocktail Club has been really supportive and it’s a great venue for live comedy.

We’ve had some brilliant comics and audiences so far and there’s plenty more to come, it’s great to see people coming out on a Tuesday and supporting live comedy.

I’m excited to have Bobby Mair closing the show in May, he’s incredibly funny. It’s a wonderful line-up in May, so hopefully we can get another full house.”

Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com.