See the greatest love story of all time in Bexhill

Shakespeare specialists Bowler Crab bring Romeo & Juliet to Manor Barn, Bexhill, on Friday, October 4.

The greatest love story ever told starts at 7.30pm at the venue on De La Warr Road and tickets cost £15.

Romeo and Juliet. Picture by Peter Mould SUS-191209-122743003

Call the box office on 07801893115 or visit www.bowler-crab.com.

The show is just one of the plays from the company’s ‘pocket performance’ repertoire, a collection of Shakespeare’s works that are available for hire to festivals, schools, dining experiences and weddings.

Artistic director and producer Stephen J John said: “I first directed Romeo & Juliet in 2014 and returning to the piece has been most exciting and engaging. It’s truly amazing how many new puns and character development points can be found in Shakespeare when revisiting a script. This show is completely different with a new design and style, featuring four actors playing multiple roles.”

A Bowler Crab spokesperson said: “Founded in 2013 by Stephen J John, professional acting troupe, Bowler Crab, have performed 13 full productions of the Bard’s works on tour around Sussex, Kent and London. With Stephen himself playing Romeo, the cast also include: Christabel Clark: Juliet/Tybalt (University of Cambridge and Drama Centre, London) who, local to Lewes, joined Bowler Crab in 2017 – recently playing Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Lewes last July; Jessamy James: Mercutio/Lady Capulet/Friar (Cygnet Theatre, Exeter and University of Kent) joined BC this summer and recently played Hermia and Snout in AMNDream; Keiran Kerswell: Benvolio/Nurse (University of Gloucester) has been with the company since its founding in 2013 – most recently, Lysander when visiting Lewes on tour this summer.”

