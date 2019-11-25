Sixties Gold tour: five hit-makers join forces at Eastbourne concert

Vintage pop fans can re-live the magic of the 1960s at the Congress Theatre next week with five chart-topping acts from that unforgettable decade.

Between them Herman’s Hermits, The Merseybeats, The Marmalade, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, and Love Affair’s Steve Ellis racked up more than 50 UK hits, and they’re all performing live at Sixties Gold. The concert is at the popular Eastbourne venue on Tuesday, November 26 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson for the gig said: “Herman’s Hermits were one of the biggest selling bands of the ’60s and are now celebrating their 55th anniversary. Formed in Manchester in 1964, the band has notched up 23 hit singles, ten hit albums, appeared in three major movies and has sold in excess of 75 million records. Hits include: ‘There’s a Kind of Hush’, ‘Silhouettes’, ‘Can’t You Hear My Heart Beat’, ‘Wonderful World’ and ‘A Must to Avoid’.

“The Merseybeats, another success story from the Liverpool ‘Merseybeat’ boom years, enjoyed hit records including ‘Sorrow’, ‘I Think of You’, and ‘Wishin’ and Hopin’.

“The Marmalade were the champions of the ‘Scottish Beat’ in 1968, adding another dimension to the sound of the classic pop song with great harmonies. Their chart-toppers include ‘Lovin’ Things’, ‘Reflections of My Life’, ‘Falling Apart at The Seams’, ‘Cousin Norman’, and their Lennon and McCartney composed number-one smash hit ‘Ob-la-Di Ob-la-Da’.

“Wayne Fontana and The Mindbenders, another of the iconic bands from Manchester, are also celebrating their 55th anniversary this year. Their first hit in 1964, ‘Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um’, was followed by ‘The Game of Love’, ‘Pamela Pamela’ and ‘Groovy Kind of Love’.

“Completing the line-up is Steve Ellis, the original lead vocalist and founder of Love Affair who had five top 20 singles, including their classic number one ‘Everlasting Love’.”

Tickets cost £36. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

