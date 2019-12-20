Sizzling hot rhythms from the streets of Eastern Cuba

Son Yambu will perform live in concert at East Chiltington Parish Church, on Saturday, January 18.

With red hot rhythms straight from the streets of Eastern Cuba, this terrific band play authentic Cuban son, the intoxicating fusion of Spanish and African rhythms that gave rise to salsa.

The group features a new generation of Cuban musicians who are all passionate about maintaining the traditions of the genre and continuing the Buena Vista legacy that put Cuban music back on the map in 1997.

They give this irresistible music a contemporary edge, bringing their audiences a truly sensational, authentic, Latin music experience.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, students and unwaged people.

Find out more at applause.org.uk or book tickets via postmaster@stephenisrael.plus.com.

Applause Rural Touring is an Arts Council NPO based in Tunbridge Wells. It’s a rural touring scheme that supports communities throughout Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex to access professional theatre, music and other performing arts.

You can follow the organisation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for ‘applausetouring’.

