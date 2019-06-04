Spice up your life with Wannabe at the Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne

Wannabe: The Spice Girls Show takes Eastbourne audiences back to the era of Girl Power next week.

The production is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday, June 13 (7.30pm), to celebrate the career of the world’s biggest female pop group.

Tickets cost £22-£25 and the show is suitable for all ages.

Director Matt Brinkler said: “It is the ultimate girls (or boys) night out while still being accessible and family friendly. Many of our younger audience members are being introduced to these iconic songs for the first time. We have written the show with some huge Spice Girls fans – it is for the fans by the fans.”

Some of the 26 hits featured include ‘Viva Forever’, ‘2 Become 1’, ‘Who Do You Think You Are’, ‘Spice Up Your Life’, ‘Stop’ and new arrangements of the girls’ solo singles.

A spokesperson said: “The Spice Girls and their Girl Power defined a generation, becoming pop icons for many children, teenagers and adults of the time. Formed in 1994, they captured the world’s attention with their debut single ‘Wannabe’ released on 8th July 1996. The single went on to become one of the best-selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling more than six million copies worldwide.

“Now more than 20 years later, people from all walks of life are reliving the ’90s decade at this one-night-only theatre show based around five of the most recognisable female faces in music.”

Call 01323 802020 or buy tickets online at royalhippodrome.com.

