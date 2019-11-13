Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson heads to the Brighton Centre

Supertramp co-founder Roger Hodgson is set to play The Brighton Centre next year and tickets go on sale this week.

The concert takes place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 8pm.

Tickets will be available from Friday, November 15, at 10am, starting at £48. Call the Brighton Centre box office on 0844 8471515 or purchase tickets online at www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

The Brighton gig is part of Roger’s 2020 Breakfast in America World Tour.

A tour spokesperson said: “Roger Hodgson co-founded Supertramp in 1969 and was with them until his departure in 1983. During the 14 years that he was with the band he wrote, sang, and arranged most of the enduring rock standards that made Supertramp a worldwide phenomenon. His timeless classics such as ‘Give a Little Bit’, ‘The Logical Song’, ‘Dreamer’, ‘Take the Long Way Home’, ‘Breakfast in America’, ‘School’, ‘Fool’s Overture’, and ‘It’s Raining Again’, helped the band sell well over 60 million albums.

“While many may not recognize the name Roger Hodgson, everyone recognizes his signature voice – one of the most distinctive voices in rock history. The classic hit songs that he wrote and sang, often referred to as ‘Supertramp’ songs, are actually Roger Hodgson songs.”

Next year Roger plans to perform all the great tunes he first recorded with Supertramp, as well as his other hits like ‘Sister Moonshin’, ‘Child of Vision’ and ‘Hide in Your Shell’.

