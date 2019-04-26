Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday, April 26, to Thursday, May 2

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Comedy Seaford.

Friday, April 26, The View at Seaford Head Golf Course. Doors open 7pm for 7.45pm start. Visit www.the-view.co.uk. Headliner Rosie Jones has written for panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule, Would I Lie to You and The Last Leg. She has starred on the BBC’s Silent Witness in 2018, is a regular on BBC Three and BBC Radio 4, stole the show at Spectacular – a one-off event for Comic Relief at Wembley Arena – and supported Nish Kumar on tour.

2. The Doctors of Philosophy.

Friday, April 26, 8pm-11.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A spokesperson said: “The Doctors of Philosophy play original songs from the pen of lead-singer Professor Paul Stenner. The style is a fusion: rock and folk influences mingle with West-Coast sounds and even a hint of Prog. As a Professor of Social Psychology, Paul writes lyrics that are literate, witty and thought provoking. Some may say baffling. The result is startlingly original and strongly melodic songs.”

3. Paul Young.

Friday, April 26, 7pm, £20, £30, £42.50, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Everyone’s favourite 1980s crooner Paul Young is back on tour, performing his much loved album No Parlez to mark 35 years since its release. No Parlez was Paul’s debut record. It reached number 1 in the UK charts in 1983 for five weeks. The album produced Paul’s first UK number 1 single – The Marvin Gaye cover of ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat’ and the hits ‘Come Back & Stay’ and ‘Love of The Common People’.

4. Tom Paxton.

Saturday, April 27, £28.50, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and US folk icon returns to the UK to perform shows with some very special guests. He will be joined in Bexhill by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter duo The DonJuans – Don Henry and Jon Vezner. Collectively, their songs have been covered by Harry Belafonte, John Mellencamp, Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith and Judy Collins to name just a few.

5. Alabama 3 Acoustic.

Sunday, April 28, £18, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com. A band spokesperson said: “We’re the Alabama 3. We make Sweet Pretty Muthaf****** Country Acid House Music. All night long. We’re not from Alabama, and there’s not three of us. We’re from Brixton, London. We’re the fellas that did that Soprano’s theme tune. That tune bought someone a swimming pool, but it sure wasn’t any of us.”

6. C Duncan.

Plus special guests. April 30, £12.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Glaswegian singer-songwriter C Duncan (FatCat Records) returns to Brighton with a spellbinding set, combining his love of modern and classical music, to celebrate the release of his forthcoming album Health. Born to two classical musicians, Duncan was surrounded by music throughout his childhood, and enrolled in the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, where he studied music composition.

7. Tom Lucy.

Reluctant Millennial. April 30, 8pm, £10-£12, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Tom Lucy is one of the youngest professional comedians on the circuit. A spokesperson said: “He is also, apparently, a millennial. This is not something he is happy about. An hour of blistering new material from the snowflake of his generation. The Fringe 2017 and 2018 sell-out and star of Stand Up Central, Roast Battle and Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central) brings his brand-new show to Brighton.”

8. Lewes and District Garden Society.

The Lewes and District Garden Society speaker for May will be Steven Moore of Rapkyns Nursery who will be talking about Salvias, Penstemons and other perennials for chalk. He and his partner produce 30,000 plants each year, mostly from seed and cuttings. Their plants are for the most part perennials, many of them unusual, and they have a passion for salvias. Wednesday, May 1, 7.30pm for 7.45pm, at St Thomas’s Church Hall, Cliffe High Street, Lewes. Visitors £3.

9. Comedy Night.

May 2, 7.30pm for 8pm, £10-£12, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076. Dave Johns, Javier Jarquin, Henrik Elmer and Mc Dave Mounfield. Dave Johns is one of the most respected comedians working on the British comedy circuit, having performed extensively in UK comedy clubs and festivals worldwide for nearly three decades. Javier Jarquin is a regular at the biggest clubs in the UK, while Henrik Elmer is renowned for his deadpan, deliberate and downright funny observations.

10. Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Thursday, May 2, 6.30pm, tickets from £31.35, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Catfish and The Bottlemen’s third album, The Balance, is set for release on April 26. A spokesperson said: “New songs from the 11-track album will feature in a 12-show run that kicks off in Galway, the Republic of Ireland. The arena dates throughout the UK will offer disappointed fans, who missed out on their imminent and sold-out arena dates this February, another chance to score tickets.”