The Ripple - New music event promises eight Lewes shows in four days during the bank holiday weekend

A coming together of local talent takes place in Lewes this coming bank holiday weekend.

The Lewes Ripple features eight live shows in Lewes in four days from Friday May 3 to Monday May 6.

A spokesperson said: “Expect DJs, live bands, funk, soul and... the unexpected! It’s not-for-profit with as much as possible being donated to local charities and good causes. It’s a ripple right now but with a fair wind, and your support, we plan to expand the concept to embrace a three-day town-wide event in 2020”.

It includes five shows at the Con Club (see two below in Ten of the Best), virtuoso jazz guitarist Nigel Price at the Depot, Sophie Moore at the Union Store, and Brighton/Lewes-based Concept of Thought (pictured) upstairs at the Royal Oak.

Tickets available from Union Music and Si’s Sounds, online via WeGotTickets and on the door. For the full listings and more information on the performers visit www.lewesripple.uk