The Wind in the Willows: Mr Toad speeds into Seaford

Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale The Wind in the Willows is heading to Seaford for one night only next week.

Families can join Ratty, Mole, Badger and the incorrigible Mr Toad in this Rain or Shine adventure at Seaford Baptist Church Hall, Belgrave Road, on Thursday, January 16 (6.30pm).

Tickets cost £10 (children and full-time students £7). Call 07496 469546 or phone the Rain Or Shine credit card hotline on 01452 521575. Alternatively e-mail tickets@rainorshine.co.uk or buy tickets online at www.rainorshine.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Famed for their Classical summer season UK tours, professional Gloucester based Rain or Shine Theatre Company are proud to present their own fast-paced comic stage version of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale The Wind in the Willows, which is booked into theatres, village halls and other community venues across the UK.

“Follow the adventures of handsome Ratty, innocent Mole, wise Badger and, of course, the incomparable Mr Toad as they row, ride and run on and around the banks of The River in an escapade set to delight the whole family.

“Hailed as ‘a delicious mirthfest’ Rain or Shine will once again be reinventing a classic tale using their now signature ‘Morecambe & Wise-ish comedy’ style for another season of adventure, mayhem, but above all multi-role madness!”

