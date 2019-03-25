There’s plenty of fun for gardeners at Borde Hill this spring

Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath is offering plenty of horticultural events to keep gardening enthusiasts busy this spring and summer.

The programme begins on Thursday, April 25 (10.30am-1.30pm), with Shrubs for Seasonality. This is a presentation talk and tour with RHS Vice President Jim Gardiner.

Tickets cost £22.40 for RHS members and Friends, or £28 for non-members.

A spokesperson said: “Jim will draw from his experience working with the RHS for over 20 years. He will suggest tips on successfully growing shrubs to give interest throughout the seasons and answer questions from attendees.

“The talk will be followed by a guided tour of the 17-acre formal garden with Jim and head gardener Andy Stevens. A chance to see flowering shrubs and trees at Borde Hill including champion magnolias and large collection of camellias and azaleas planted over 100 years ago and collected by the Great Plant Collectors.”

Visitors will also be able to hear about and see the enhancements made over the past 30 years by the owners.

The areas that have been transformed include: the Italian Garden, planted with new bulbs, including 300 Fritillaria imperialis ‘Rubra’; the Paradise Walk with herbaceous plants; and the new modern design of the Round Dell.

The 2019 line-up also includes lectures by BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Juliet Sargeant, a celebration of azaleas and rhododendrons with Marvellous May, the Plant Fairs Roadshow, Rose Week events and Borde Hill’s sculpture exhibition (a special 20th anniversary show).

Other horticultural events this year:

Saturday, May 4: ‘Plants For Free’. Workshop hosted by Juliet Sargeant (RHS Chelsea Gold Medal winning Garden Designer and BBC Gardeners’ World regular). Click here to find out more.

Throughout May: Marvellous May. An opportunity to see the Colonel’s colourful Azalea Ring, as well as the collection of rare and champion magnolia and spring flowering trees.

Friday, May 10, to September 30: The 20th Borde Hill Sculpture Exhibition.

Thursday, May 16: ‘Practical Pruning’ Workshop by Juliet Sargeant. Pick up essential tips and tricks. Click here to find out more.

Monday, June 17, to Friday, June 21, and Monday, June 24, to Friday, June 28: Rose Weeks at Borde Hill including pre-booked tours of the garden and house for groups. Click here to find out more.

Thursday, June 20: ‘The Wonderfully Variable & Versatile Rose’. A talk by Michael Marriott from David Austin Roses, plus lunch. Click here to find out more.

Sunday, September 15: Plant Fairs Roadshow, featuring some of the best names from the independent plant nursery world. Click here to find out more.

Friday, October 18: ‘Autumn Flavours from your Garden’, a lecture by Juliet Sargeant.

Visit www.bordehill.co.uk.

Join Mid Sussex Brass Band and Mid Sussex Choir for a trip around the world. Click here to read more.