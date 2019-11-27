TLC, The Isley Brothers, Sergio Mendes and Charles Lloyd announced to perform at Sussex's Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2020

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival will return to Glynde in East Sussex next summer with a programme that once again boasts some of the leading lights from the worlds of jazz, soul, pop and r&b.

The first acts announced to perform are TLC, one of the biggest-selling female R&B groups of all time who come to the UK to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album CrazySexyCool, ‘70s soul stars The Isley Brothers, who return to the UK for the first time in over 10 years, Brazilian bossa nova legend Sergio Mendes, who will be performing a greatest hits set including music from his soon-to-be-released new studio album In The Key Of Joy, and master US saxophonist Charles Lloyd, who makes his debut at the festival with his Kindred Spirits group.

Now in its 8th year, Love Supreme is Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival and will return to the picturesque setting of the South Downs in East Sussex from Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th July 2020.

Additional names will be announced in due course.

The Isley Brothers said: “We’re so happy to return to the UK and to be able to now tell everybody that we’re performing at next year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival! We’ve heard so many great things about this event and can’t wait to have a party with our UK fans. See you next summer!”

Early Bird tickets start at £54 and go on sale this Thursday November 28th from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

Charles Lloyd

TLC