Uckfield movie star Roman Griffin Davis attends special screening at Picture House

The young Uckfield star of Taika Waititi’s latest film, Jojo Rabbit, attended a special screening at his local, favourite cinema The Picture House in Uckfield last weekend.

Roman Griffin Davis introduced the film, as well as chatting to cinema owner Kevin Markwick in front of an audience of Picture House Members on Sunday, December 1, a month before the film’s official release on January 1.

A Picture House spokesperson said: “Roman is very used to this as he has been promoting the film around the world, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell and Taika Waititi.

“Kevin Markwick had enjoyed the movie at its premiere in September at The Toronto International Film Festival where it won the Grolsch Peoples Choice Award.

“Roman has been going to The Picture House since he was two years old and his family are regulars. On Sunday he came with his family to see Knives Out before he introduced the film.

“The Picture House also enabled a special screening of the film for Roman, his friends and family in November.

“Jojo Rabbit is a black comedy directed by and starring Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

“Roman plays Jojo Betzler, a Hitler Youth in World War II who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish Girl (Tomasin McKenzie) in their attic. He must question his beliefs, while dealing with the intervention of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Waititi). The film also stars Stephen Merchant, Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell.

“Its other young star is Alfie Yates who plays Yorki, Jojo’s best friend. Alfie is also from the area and his grandparents attended our special members screening last night.

“We are hoping it will be a BAFTA and Oscar contender. Watch this space.”

East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, December 6-12. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Hastings area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Discover the bizarre inhabitants of Britain: an interview with cartoonist Chelsea Renton. Click here to read more.