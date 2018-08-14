George Ezra to play in Brighton on arena tour

British singer George Ezra is set to perform at the Brighton Centre as part of his ten-date arena tour of the UK.

The 'Shotgun', 'Paradise' and 'Budapest' hit-maker will play the seafront venue on Monday, March 11 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 17) from 9am, and are priced from £27.50.

Ezra will also play gigs in Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Birmingham and Glasgow, with the Brighton Centre date being his only south coast show.

He said: “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! And not just any tour, the biggest run of dates that I will have ever played, ending at the O2 in London (The Millennium Dome).

"Touring these new songs along with all of the first album has meant that the last year has been the most amazing 12 months imaginable, to all of you that have made a show so far, thank you.

"And to all of you that we will see next year, hold tight! Get practising those songs, polishing of your dancing shoes, let’s make it one to remember.”

For tickets, call the Box Office on 0844 847 1515 or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk

