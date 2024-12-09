Guns N’ Roses: legendary rock act announce world tour for 2025 including UK performances
- Guns N’ Roses are set to tour the world in 2025.
- The extensive tour of Europe and the Middle East is set to include shows in the UK.
- Here’s where Axl Rose and company are performing in the UK and when you can get tickets.
It will have been two years since Guns N’ Roses last performed in the United Kingdom, as part of BST Hyde Park 2023, but the group are set for a return to the UK in the New Year.
Live Nation have announced that the celebrated group, known for their smash hits “November Rain” and “Welcome To The Jungle,” will be performing two shows in the country as part of their wider dates across Europe and the Middle East in 2025.
The band are set to take over Villa Park in Birmingham on June 23, followed by a date at the hallowed Wembley Stadium on June 25 2025 - the latter would mark the first time since 1992 the band have headlined at the London venue.
The line-up for the tour also includes some of the original members of the group joining Axl Rose for the tour, including Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed.
Where are Guns N’ Roses performing in the United Kingdom?
Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to perform at the following locations as part of the UK leg of their world tour:
- June 23 2025: Villa Park, Birmingham
- June 26 2025: Wembley Stadium, London
When can I get tickets to see Guns N’ Roses perform in the United Kingdom?
Pre-sale access
Those who have “Nightrain” pre-sale access from the band will be able to pick up tickets from December 10 2024 at 9am, while those with O2 Priority will be able to get tickets as early as December 11 2024.
Live Nation and venue pre-sale tickets will then go on sale on December 12 2025.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales will then commence on Ticketmaster from 9am on December 13 2024.
What have Guns N’ Roses performed live recently?
Let’s go back to when the band last performed in the United Kingdom, as part of BST Hyde Park 2023. On that occasion, the group performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)
- It's So Easy
- Bad Obsession
- Chinese Democracy
- Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
- Mr. Brownstone
- Welcome to the Jungle (Link Wray's "Rumble" intro)
- Reckless Life
- Double Talkin' Jive
- Pretty Tied Up
- Hard Skool
- Absurd
- Estranged
- Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
- Rocket Queen
- Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)
- You Could Be Mine
- T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals)
- Anything Goes
- Civil War (Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" outro, followed by band introductions)
- Sweet Child o' Mine
- Rain
- Play Video
- Patience
- Coma
- Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)
- Nightrain
- Don't Cry
- Paradise City
Are you looking forward to seeing Guns N’ Roses on the UK tour? Let us know your thoughts on this announcement by leaving a comment down below.