ITV and Sky Sports will be broadcasting the Carabao Cup final ⚽

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carabao Cup final is being held at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool will take on Newcastle United.

The broadcasters have announced the TV plans.

The final of the Carabao Cup is set to take place at the home of English football today. Tens of thousands of fans will be descending on Wembley for the match.

Liverpool have lifted the trophy more than any club in the history of the competition and are looking to win it for an 11th time. Newcastle United on the other hand are trying to win silverware for the first time in decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carabao Cup | Getty Images

But if you didn’t get tickets, you might be wondering how to watch the game at home. Here’s all you need to know:

What channel is the League Cup final on?

Coverage of the final today (March 16) is split between ITV and Sky Sports. It is once again on free-to-air TV so you don’t have to fork out for an expensive subscription.

If you are a Sky subscriber it is part of a real Super Sunday of football action. Which includes the Old Firm Derby, Steel City Derby and Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be live on ITV1/ 1HD as well as on ITVX. It is on Sky Sports Main Event/ HD and Sky Sports Football/ HD.

What time does the League Cup start on TV?

The match is due to kick-off at Wembley Stadium at 4.30pm, but the coverage will start before that - on both Sky Sports and ITV. For those watching on terrestrial TV it is due to begin at 3.30pm on ITV1.

For those watching on Sky, coverage will begin slightly earlier at 3pm.

What do you think of ITV’s coverage of football? Let me know by email: [email protected] .