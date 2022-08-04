The role of sharpshooting tomboy, Calamity Jane, famously played in the film by Doris Day, is being portrayed by Marie Ball opposite Stuart McAdams as Wild Bill Hickok.

The production will take you back to 1876, to the hot, desert of Deadwood in South Dakota, to the saloon-theatre ‘The Golden Garter’ which is frequented by cowboys.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a mix-up with the performer booked, Calamity travels to Chicago to bring back the glamorous actress, Adelaide Adams, but returns by mistake with her maid, Katie Brown. Back in Deadwood, Katie’s inability to perform is overcome as she wins the heart of the young Lieutenant Danny Gilmartin.

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society celebrates their 70th Anniversary with ‘Calamity Jane’

When Calamity sheds her tomboy persona at a ball at the local Fort and embraces herself, she realises that she loves the very person she has been sparring with all along.

Come and enjoy the wonderful songs such as Dead Wood Stage, The Black Hills of Dakota and of course, the award winning My Secret Love. Fall in love with the charm of inhabitants of Deadwood and enjoy the humour.

This promises to be a fabulous night for young and old; those who treasure the 1950s film and those who will be experiencing its charm for the very first time. You won’t want to miss it!