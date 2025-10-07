Love is Blind will be continuing soon, but when can you expect the latest episodes? 📺👀

Love is Blind is back and there has been plenty of drama so far.

There have been dramatic break-ups and ghostings.

But when can you expect the latest episodes?

It is almost time to step back into the pods as Love is Blind returns for another week. The hit Netflix dating show has provided plenty of drama so far in its opening episodes.

The first part of season nine landed on the streaming service at the start of October. Unlike other major hits on the platform, it is released weekly and not all in one go.

Love is Blind will come out across the course of four weeks, Netflix has confirmed. But when can you expect the next episodes?

How many episodes are in Love is Blind season 9?

Love is Blind season 9 couple Megan and Jordan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Returning for its second series in 2025, the hit Netflix dating show will have a slightly shorter run this time around. It is expected to have 13 episodes in total, including a reunion special, down one on season eight from the spring.

The first 12 episodes will be spread out across four weeks with the first six landing on October 1. The remaining six will be released in due course.

When are the next episodes of Love is Blind out?

Netflix’s much-talked about reality show made its highly anticipated return last Wednesday (October 1), just in time for cuffing season. The show will be released weekly on Wednesdays across four weeks.

The next three episodes - 7, 8, and 9 - are due to land on the streamer on October 8. Episodes 10 and 11 are expected on October 15 with the finale landing a week later on October 22.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the reunion special. The UK one took place on a Sunday this summer, for example.

Who is coupled up on Love is Blind?

Six couples emerged from the pods after week one, however, one has since split. The couples included:

Ali and Anton

Madison and Joe

Kalybriah and Edmond

Annie and Nick

Megan and Jordan

The sixth couple was Kacie and Patrick, however, Kacie decided to call it off after getting engaged. She second-guessed her decision and called it quits.

Will there be a Love is Blind reunion special?

One of fans favourite parts of any Love is Blind season is the reunion. Fortunately, Netflix has already confirmed that one will take place.

It is set to follow the finale of season nine, which is due to land on the streaming service on October 22. The date for the reunion has yet to be confirmed, expect further details in due course.

