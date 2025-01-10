Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Island favourites from the last 10 years are returning to ITV 😱

Fan favourite Love Island contestants are returning to the villa.

Stars from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love.

Host Maya Jama and narrator Iain Stirling both return.

A group of Love Island All Stars will be returning to the villa in a bid to find love - yet again. The spin-off launched last year and after much-anticipation it is returning for 2025.

ITV has confirmed the date it will air on TV - and it is much sooner than you might have anticipated. The former favourites will be jetting off to South Africa for this winter edition of the reality show.

In a statement, ITV said: “New bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win the £50,000 prize. You won’t want to miss it.”

When does Love Island: All Stars 2025 start?

The Love Island spin-off will return to ITV2 on Monday January 13, the broadcaster has confirmed. It is a similar start date to last year, when the first season of the show premiered.

The first episode will air at 9pm on January 13. It will also be available on ITVX.

Who is returning for Love Island: All Stars 2025?

The former contestants who will be heading back to the villa to find love - and potentially win the grand prize - have been confirmed. And it includes a big range in ages for the participants: from 24 all the way to 39 - featuring stars from across the last 10 years.

The cast is as follows:

Catherine Agbaje - series 10

Curtis Pritchard - series 5

Elma Pazar - series 5

Gabby Allen - series 3

India Reynolds - series 5

Kaz Crossley - series 4

Luca Bish - series 8

Marcel Sommerville - series 3

Nas Majeed - series 6

Olivia Hawkins - series 9

Ronnie Vint - series 11

Scott Thomas - series 2

In the previous season of All Stars, which aired on ITV2 in early 2024, the show had plenty of surprises in store for viewers. Other former contestants entered the villa at various points over its run - so even more of your past favs could appear in the coming days and weeks.

Maya Jama will be hosting the show, while narrator Iain Stirling will also return. Like the winter series of old, it will take place in South Africa - instead of the usual location of Spain.

Are you planning on watching Love Island: All Stars this year? Or has the ship sailed on Love Island - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected] .