10 fabulous things to do this week in Eastbourne - from Friday March 29

1. Tribute. Country Superstars Experience is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday March 29. Kenny Rogers himself is a fan. This unique show is hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been performing as Dolly Parton for over 25 years. She and vocal impersonator Andy Crust take their audience on a journey back through time meeting some of the most influential icons who shaped country music history - such as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, and Willie Nelson. The show also includes The Tennessee Allstars Band. Starts 8pm. Tickets £20.

2. Music. Renaissance Singers perform a Concert Of Sacred Choral Music For Lent at St Saviour’s Church, South Street, on Saturday March 30 from 6pm. The Renaissance Singers is one of the leading a cappella choirs in the area. This is a programme of seasonal music spanning the centuries with works ranging from Tallis to Chilcott, dedicated to the memory of the choir’s former director, Shirley Barrell. Entry is free with a retiring collection in aid of the church organ fund. Light refreshments.

Hancock at Royal Hippodrome Theatre

3. Showcase. Music lovers will get the opportunity to see four local music acts perform at Leaf Hall on Saturday March 30 as part of a series of gigs showcasing new musical talent in the area. The concerts are the brainchild of local musician, Joe Walsh from the band Elephant Radio and run in association with music promoter, Blackrock Music Promotions and Eastbourne Borough Council. On the bill at the first concert from 7.30pm on Saturday 30 March are TDK, TXT Talk, Sam Tier and Fighter of the Nightman. Tickets are £3 in advance from www.onlineticketseller.com or from the DC1 Café and Gallery located on Seaside Road. Tickets on the door £5.

4. Tribute. Ben Portsmouth bring his incredible portrayal of Elvis Presley to the Congress Theatre on Saturday March from 7.30pm. Ben will bring his unique style and charisma and show his audience why he is regarded as the best in the business. Tickets £26.50 - £32.50.

5. Comedy. Hancock’s Half Hour is brought from the airwaves onto the stage of the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday March 31 from 4pm. Tickets £18. Presented by Apollo Theatre Company.

6. Music. Pianist Robert Milnes will play at St Saviour’s Church, South Street, on Monday April 1 from 1pm. He has delighted audiences over the years with his stylish and sensitive playing and will be performing some of the best loved, most celebrated works for piano. Entry is free with a retiring collection which will go towards the funding of the church’s ongoing concert series. Refreshments.

Pete Atkin musician

7. Film. Eastbourne Film Society presents the British film Apostasy at the Curzon Cinema on Wednesday April 3 as part of its spring mini-season with seats for the public. Apostasy stars young actors Sacha Parkinson and Molly Wright here as siblings. Filmmaker Daniel Kokotajlo won this year’s Best First Screenplay award from the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain. In Apostasy he made a film that came from the heart since it deals with a mother (Siobhan Finneran) bringing up her daughters as Jehovah’s Witnesses and Kokotajlo himself once belonged to that church. The result is an honest and involving film.

8. Music. Pete Atkin, ‘near-legendary’ British singer and songwriter, returns to The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday April 3. Pete met writer and broadcaster Clive James when they were both students at Cambridge, and they began writing songs together. A 2016 book, Loose Cannon by Ian Shircore, explores the lyrics and brilliantly memorable tunes that have won Pete a fanatical cult following whilst remaining the British music industry’s best kept secret. Admission is £8, with students and under 21s at half price, and enquiries can be made on 01323 728268. Doors open 7.30pm.

9. Adult. The Dreamboys (photo above) are at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday April 4 starting 8pm. Tickets £24.50- £27.50. The Dreamboys, the UK’s ultimate Magic Mike style entertainment, are back and hotter than ever with a brand new show and UK tour. The fun spectacular has been perfectly created for hen nights, birthday parties and girls nights out.

10. Theatre. A Song At Twilight is at the Devonshire Park Theatre from Monday April 1 until Saturday April 6. Performances at 7.45pm with Wednesday and Saturday matinee at 3.30pm. Tickets from £22. British acting luminaries Simon Callow and Jane Asher star in this play by Noel Coward, centring on world famous author Sir Hugo Latymer. In the private suite of the hotel where he lives, he is attended to by his long-suffering wife, and nervously awaits the arrival of an old flame.

A Song At Twilight