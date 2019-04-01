10 great things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday April 5

1. Theatre. Opening on Friday April 5 at 7.30pm is a double bill of Peter Shaffer one act comedy plays at the Stables Theatre in Hastings. White Liars revolves around Sophie Lemberg, an eccentric fortune teller and two young men — Tom, the lead singer in a rock band, and Frank, his business manager. Cast is Josie Body, Daniel Grint and Daniel Giles. Black Comedy is set in a London apartment with a harrassed hero trying to impress his posh fiancee’s father; when there is a power cut, the characters find themselves groping around in pitch-black darkness. Cast includes Dave Fricker, Elly Tipping, Ian Klemen, Garham Pearcey, Victoria Fay, Nick Carn and Tessa Boase. Tickets £13.50.

2. Art. One of a number of imaginative creative responses to Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe in this year’s #ATownExploresABook festival from April 4-22 in St Leonards is The Power Of Two Perspectives exhibition. Mixed media pieces from 16 artists will be exhibited in the Burton South Lodge building at the base of St Leonards Gardens until April 14 when the artists will carry their work through the streets in a periagua canoe pavement procession to the second location at Zoom Arts in St Leonards Warrior Square Station. Poet Ed Boxall is curating the two viewing experiences. For opening times and plus information, visit website atownexploresabook.com.

Hastings Philharmonic performance with soprano Ellen Williams SUS-190104-131528001

3. Film. Sweet Country will be screened by Rye Film Club at Rye Community Centre on Friday April 5 from 7pm. Set in the 1920s in the outback of Australia’s Northern Territory, it stars Hamilton Morris as Sam, an aboriginal farmhand, who works for the local preacher (Sam Neill). The story is based on true events. Tickets £5.

4. Tribute. Think Floyd is at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday April 5 from 7.30pm. Celebrates seminal album The Wall’s 40th anniversary. Rated by Floyd’s drummer Nick Mason. Tickets £26.50.

5. Music. Battle Choral Society performs Handel’s Messiah at St Mary’s Church in Battle on Saturday April 6 from 7.30pm. The sixty singers will perform under the baton of director John Langridge. They are joined by professional soloists Caroline Foulkes, Emily Steventon, Gary Marriott and Michael White, and accompanied by The Battle Orchestra under leader Pat Beament. Tickets £15 each (under 18s free) available from The Crafty Norman and from Raggs Boutique in Battle High Street, and from Holden & Co Solicitors, Robertson Street, Hastings: call 01424 722422 for credit/debit card bookings. Also available on the door.

6. Music. Hastings Philharmonic Choir returns to St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Saturday April 6 from 7pm with Orff’s masterpiece Carmina Burana. Portuguese tenor Leonel Pinheiro and baritone Ricardo Panela return as two of our guest soloists while acclaimed Welsh soprano Ellen Williams makes her Hastings Philharmonic debut. The Hastings Philharmonic Percussion Ensemble led by Ed Scull will be joined by pianists Francis Rayner and Stephanie Gurga.Tickets £20.

Rod Harman at blackShed Gallery in Robertsbridge SUS-190104-115919001

7. Quiz. Sounds Familiar Music Quiz will be held in the Sussex Studio at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday April 6 from 7.30pm. With over 100 tracks across eight rounds, Sounds Familiar is as far from a pub quiz as you can possibly get. Everyone in the team is included and you don’t need to know the answers to have a good time. Crowds can expect to hear anything from Wham! To Weller, Katy Perry to Tom Petty, Tina Turner to Tinie Tempah and Bruno to Bowie.

With prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Last Place, Best Team Name and Team Spirit Award, there are lots of chances to win. Tickets £10.

8. Art. Well-known teacher and artist Rod Harman has new show Skin Deep opening at blackShed gallery in Robertsbridge on Saturday April 6 - see page 53 for more info.

9. Comedy. Paul Merton’s Impro Chums will be at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday April 6 from 8pm. This show sees Paul Merton, Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton back with an evening of mind-blowing improvisation. Tickets £23.

Paul Merton SUS-190121-123504001

8. Tribute. The King Is Back - Ben Portsmouth. Elvis Presley fans from all over the world declare Ben’s performance the closest they have ever seen. Tickets £34.50.

10. Music. Coffee Concert at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Sunday April 7 from 11am features Abigail Heath (clarinet) and Rachael Uekermann (piano). Ticket £10 includes coffee and croissant. They will pleay a selection of music including pieces by John Ireland and Arthur Bliss.

