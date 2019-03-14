10 great things to do this week in Eastbourne - from Friday March 15

1. Theatre. Caroline’s Kitchen continues at the Devonshire Park Theatre with performances on Friday March 15 and Saturday March 16 at 7.45pm, with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. See page 56 for review. Tickets £18- 25.50; book on eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

2. Comedy. This month’s blast of Comedy Seaford is on Friday March 15 from 8pm at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club. Tickets £10. The headline act is George Egg (photo above), with support from Michael Mooney, Cheekykita, Ben Carter, and Julie Jepson as host.

Robert White

3. Music. Eastbourne singer songwriter Ben Westwood launches new album Coming Up For Air with a live gig at The Crown & Anchor pub in Eastbourne on Friday March 15.

4. Comedy. Robert White: The Tank Top Tour arrives at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday March 15 from 7.30pm. Robert wowed the judges with his fast-paced comedy routines on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent. He is now set to bring all that fun live across the country in his debut UK tour. As the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit, Britain’s Got Talent has helped to highlight Robert’s distinctive comedy performance. This show is suitable for ages 16 plus. Tickets from £10 - £20.50 available on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

5. Theatre. The Journeys of Captain Silver Crow At Leaf Hall on Saturday March 16 from 7.30pm. When Captain Silver Crow’s ship, the Mary Ellen, is conjured up to a mysterious island, there is only one way for the crew to regain freedom... storytelling, and this is a matter of life and death. Presented by Dirty Foot Prints Theatre and DCLive. Suitable for 14 years plus. Tickets £8 from DC1 Gallery & Cafè or www.onlineticketseller.com.

6. Variety. The Circus Of Horrors is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday March 16 from 8pm. The infamous circus features sword swallowers, strong man, whirlwind acrobats, sensational aerialists, knife throwing, twisted contortion and plenty more in a rollercoaster show celebrating 24 years on the road. The Circus of Horrors became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years. Tickets from £19-£26.

Circus Of Horrors

7. Theatre. Oscar Wilde: The Picture Of Dorian Gray is at the Devonshire Park Theatre from Tuesday March 19 – Saturday March 23 at 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. This bold new interpretation from Tilted Wig Productions celebrates Wilde’s wonderful language and will appeal to audiences old and new. Cast includes Jonathan Wrather, most recently known for playing the controversial Pierce Harris in Emmerdale and Joe Carter in Coronation Street. Tickets £16 -£23.50.

8. Theatre. Eastbourne College presents Arthur Miller’s A View From The Bridge on Wednesday March 20 and Thursday March 21 in the Le Brocq theatre from 6pm. Eddie is in denial about his ‘unspeakable desire’ for his 17-year-old niece Katie; his wife suspects his intentions. Hiding two immigrants, Eddie is horrified to find Katie falling in love. His dilemma is solved by the police arresting them. But the community has a way of dealing with snitches: Eddie is forced to face the consequences of illicit love and betrayal. Tickets £5 are available via www.eastbourne-college.co.uk or from www.wegottickets.com.

9. Film. This year the Eastbourne Film Society is mounting a spring season of three films at the Curzon Cinema with seats available for the public. The first screens next Wednesday March 20, and is set in Copenhagen - Gustav Möller’s The Guilty. The central character is a policeman who faces a challenging night while on telephone duty for Copenhagen’s Emergency Services. He has to handle a call from a woman pretending that she is talking to somebody else entirely - in this way the driver of the car she is in will not suspect that she is in touch with the police.

10. Theatre. V by Tony Harrison will be performed by Sean McLevy at DC1 Cafe and Gallery on Thursday March 21 from 7pm at DC1 Gallery & Café on Seaside. Tickets £5 from www.onlineticketseller.com or from DC1. This 45 minute performance contains very strong adult language. V was written during the miners’ strike of 1984/5 when Harrison visited his parents’ grave in a Leeds cemetery and found it vandalised. In the book-length poem, he confronts the foul-mouthed thug responsible. Performed by Mclevy - now living in Eastbourne, originally born in Sheffield - Sean lived through the miners’ strike as well as the closure of the steel industry. Being made redundant from the latter he became an actor in 1983.

Ben Westwood

The Picture Of Dorian Gray