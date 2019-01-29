60s star PJ Proby brings farewell tour to Hastings

Here’s a chance to show some respect to a true 60s pop legend, PJ Proby, who will perform at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings during his last ever tour.

The PJ Proby Farewell Tour whill be in town on Thursday May 23 and tickets (£29) have gone on sale already - call 01424 462288, or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk. His special guest will be Wayne Fontana plus The Revolvers.

Proby was first invited to the UK by The Beatles, and went from being an American singer to a superstar in Europe. He became known for hits such as Somewhere, Maria, and Together, as well as the one that started everything off for him in the UK, which was Hold Me.

In his early career PJ would lay down the vocals on Elvis Presley’s future releases to enable the star to fulfil his movie contracts, then Elvis would put his own vocals down, for the finished article.

Proby has been a star for five decades now, but at 80 years old has decided he is finally ready to retire.

